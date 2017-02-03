Dad sliced off wife's ear in front of children so no man would look at her after she left him
A man who sliced off most of his ex-wife's ear during a horrendous attack in front of their children has had his jail term increased by top judges. Patrick Reilly attacked Kathleen Reilly because she had left him and he wanted to make sure no man would ever "look at her again".
