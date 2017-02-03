Dad sliced off wife's ear in front of...

Dad sliced off wife's ear in front of children so no man would look at her after she left him

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Burton Mail

A man who sliced off most of his ex-wife's ear during a horrendous attack in front of their children has had his jail term increased by top judges. Patrick Reilly attacked Kathleen Reilly because she had left him and he wanted to make sure no man would ever "look at her again".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burton Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... 13 hr East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... 13 hr East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding 13 hr East 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem 23 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Feb 3 TVO 1
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City Feb 3 BennyD 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC