CRTC hearing to tackle costly and hard-to-control cellphone charges
The current wireless code didn't help cellphone customer Rosemary Pick, who got dinged for about $1,700 in data overage charges when her son approved exceeding the cap without her knowledge. Sophia Harris has worked as a CBC video journalist across the country, covering everything from the start of the annual lobster fishery in Yarmouth, N.S., to potash prices in Saskatchewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|2 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|14 hr
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Fri
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Fri
|BennyD
|1
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 31
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC