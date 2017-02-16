Corporal stationed at Alert last year...

Corporal stationed at Alert last year faces sex charge

A member of Canada's armed forces who was stationed in northern Nunavut in 2016 has been charged with sexually assaulting another member of the forces, a Department of National Defence news release said. Cpl. Frederic Richer, a member of the the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in St. Hubert, Que., was charged on Feb. 14 with one count of sexual assault, the release said.

