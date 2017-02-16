Corporal stationed at Alert last year faces sex charge
A member of Canada's armed forces who was stationed in northern Nunavut in 2016 has been charged with sexually assaulting another member of the forces, a Department of National Defence news release said. Cpl. Frederic Richer, a member of the the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in St. Hubert, Que., was charged on Feb. 14 with one count of sexual assault, the release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Feb 11
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC