Coroner links nightclub knife attack to death of 'gangster' in mansion
A frenzied knife attack in a nightclub could provide a clue to the death of a suspected gangster who was shot at a Cheshire mansion, an inquest has heard. Coroner Bernard Richmond QC, sitting at London's Royal Courts of Justice, said he needs to look at all "relevant" issues that may be linked to the death of security worker Stephen "Aki" Akinyemi, 44. He died after being shot in the temple during a fight with Arran Coghlan at the businessman's home in Alderley Edge on February 9 2010.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Mon
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Feb 11
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
