Conservatives have created 'waves of Islamophobia,' Muslim leader ...

The leader of a Canadian Muslim organization blamed the federal Conservatives Tuesday for creating "waves of Islamophobia" with their Parliamentary response to the Quebec mosque murders. The accusation by Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, came hours before MPs were to vote on a motion, put forward by the Conservatives to have MPs "condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance, and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious communities."

