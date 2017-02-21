Conservatives have created 'waves of ...

Conservatives have created 'waves of Islamophobia,' Muslim leader ...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The leader of a Canadian Muslim organization blamed the federal Conservatives Tuesday for creating "waves of Islamophobia" with their Parliamentary response to the Quebec mosque murders. The accusation by Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, came hours before MPs were to vote on a motion, put forward by the Conservatives to have MPs "condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance, and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... 18 min Herz Eisen 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... 1 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... 1 hr what a mess 1
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... 14 hr Drink 1
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... Mon JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... Mon wtf 3
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC