Conservatives have created 'waves of Islamophobia,' Muslim leader ...
The leader of a Canadian Muslim organization blamed the federal Conservatives Tuesday for creating "waves of Islamophobia" with their Parliamentary response to the Quebec mosque murders. The accusation by Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, came hours before MPs were to vote on a motion, put forward by the Conservatives to have MPs "condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance, and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious communities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|18 min
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|1 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|1 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|14 hr
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Mon
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|Mon
|wtf
|3
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC