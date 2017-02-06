Case of measles at Vaudreuil daycare:...

Case of measles at Vaudreuil daycare: what you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

In this Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, a pediatrician uses a syringe to vaccinate a 1-year-old with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. There is a possible case of the measles at L'univers en moi daycare in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 3 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Sun East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem Sun Cadaverously old ... 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Feb 3 TVO 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC