Car barrels through front window of Desjardins in Villeray
Police say it doesn't appear robbery was a motive after a car went through the window of a Desjardins in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. A 24-year-old man is facing mischief charges after the car he was driving went through the window of a Desjardins early Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|13 hr
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|15 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|15 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Tue
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Mon
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|Mon
|wtf
|3
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC