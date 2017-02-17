Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatred' unleashed on Liberal MPs
Canada's Muslim community felt the embrace of an outpouring of support Friday in the wake of stinging personal attacks against a member of Parliament who sponsored a motion to condemn and combat Islamophobia, even as negative reaction to the Liberal-backed proposition appeared to escalate. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, who this week fronted the Liberal party's blessing of the motion, known as M-103, was met by expletive-laced condemnation on social media from outraged Canadians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Feb 11
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC