Canadians not so 'exceptional' when it comes to immigration and refugee views, new study finds
The study, a project of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada , also found that while attitudes among Canadians towards refugees and immigrants range largely from positive to benign, those views are not necessarily strongly held. Study author Michael Donnelly, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, concludes that, as a result, there is potential for intolerant, anti-immigrant, and anti-refugee sentiment to increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|3
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding
|Sun
|East
|1
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Sun
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Feb 3
|TVO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC