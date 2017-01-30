Canadian CEO offers to cover funeral costs for Quebec City mosque shooting victims
WATCH ABOVE: Vigils held across Canada and the world pay homage to the people killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting. Canadian CEO Mohamad Fakih is offering to cover funeral costs for all six victims of Sunday's Quebec City mosque attack , as well as paying to rebuild the centre.
