Canada: Three supervised injection sites approved in Montreal

Toronto, Feb 7 : In the wake of upsurge of opioid crisis, Health Canada has authorized three supervised injection sites in Montreal, media reports said. One site will be located in Montreals Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district and two will be in Ville-Marie, the department said Monday.

Quebec, Canada

