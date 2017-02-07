Canada: Three supervised injection sites approved in Montreal
Toronto, Feb 7 : In the wake of upsurge of opioid crisis, Health Canada has authorized three supervised injection sites in Montreal, media reports said. One site will be located in Montreals Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district and two will be in Ville-Marie, the department said Monday.
