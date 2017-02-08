Canada pol finds swastika and 'F- k Jews' carved in snow
Chris Melnick, who served as a member of the Legislative Assembly, said she came upon the hate symbol last Thursday while walking her dog, CBC Radio Canada reported Tuesday. Melnick erased the swastika, saying it was near a school and that she didn't want anyone else to have to see the hurtful message.
