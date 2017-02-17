Canada lags in online piracy fight: U.S. copyright group
Canadian Heritage Minister MA©lanie Joly says the Liberal government is open to hearing from both sides of the debate on copyright laws in Canada when the law is reviewed in November. Ineffective laws that lag behind international standards have made Canada a hot spot for online piracy and copyright infringement, according to a group of rights holders that has again placed this country on its global watch list.
