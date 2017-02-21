Canada investigating potential silico...

Canada investigating potential silicon metal dumping

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 20 The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint. The agency said it was also looking at silicon originating or exported from Kazakhstan, Laos, Norway, Russia and Thailand after Quebec Silicon said its revenue, market share, production and jobs would fall due to price undercutting.

Quebec, Canada

