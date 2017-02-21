Canada Bread Company closing Que. baking facility, 56 layoffs to come

Canada Bread Company Ltd. has announced a series of cost-cutting measures at its Quebec facilities, including the closure of its St-Come-Liniere bakery in May. The company says the 56 workers at the location will receive severance packages and be encouraged to seek employment at other Canada Bread facilities. It says it expects a majority of the 77 employees at the facility which makes bread rolls will be moved to its Vincent-Massey operation 10 kilometres away in Quebec City by March 2018.

