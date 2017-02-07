Canada authorizes new drug consumption rooms
Canada's health minister on Monday approved opening North America's first new drug consumption rooms in more than a decade, in an effort to contain the opioid overdose crisis. Health Minister Jane Philpott granted a request from Quebec province's public health agency to set up three sites in Montreal's downtown Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie neighborhoods.
