Call to widen Highway 50 grows as death toll climbs
The crash on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge happened around 10:30 Sunday morning. Just six days prior to the collision on Highway 50 that killed a man on Sunday morning, six MNAs from west Quebec urged Minister of Transport Laurent Lessard to make the widening of the highway a "regional priority."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding
|Sun
|East
|1
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Sun
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Feb 3
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Feb 3
|BennyD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC