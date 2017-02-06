Call to widen Highway 50 grows as dea...

Call to widen Highway 50 grows as death toll climbs

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The crash on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge happened around 10:30 Sunday morning. Just six days prior to the collision on Highway 50 that killed a man on Sunday morning, six MNAs from west Quebec urged Minister of Transport Laurent Lessard to make the widening of the highway a "regional priority."

Quebec, Canada

