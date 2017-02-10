Call to build rugby league players' character
Vilikesa Drodrolagi of Assemblies of God High School tries to break the Queen Victoria School defence in the U15 grade of the Fiji Secondary Schools southern zone rugby league competition at the St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa yesterday. P THE Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League organisers is calling on young rugby league players to build their character since the sport has become professional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|23 hr
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC