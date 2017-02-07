Calgary still Canada's fastest growing city despite downturn, census reveals
When the 2016 census was taken last May 10, the population of the census metropolitan area of Calgary was 1,392,609, compared with 1,214,839 from the 2011 census. Calgary had the highest growth rate of any metropolitan area in Canada over the past five years, despite being in the throws of an economic downturn, according to the latest census data.
