Calgary still Canada's fastest growin...

Calgary still Canada's fastest growing city despite downturn, census reveals

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: CBC News

When the 2016 census was taken last May 10, the population of the census metropolitan area of Calgary was 1,392,609, compared with 1,214,839 from the 2011 census. Calgary had the highest growth rate of any metropolitan area in Canada over the past five years, despite being in the throws of an economic downturn, according to the latest census data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... 22 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 22 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater 22 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Mon Cadaverously old ... 3
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Sun East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC