Building ordered demolished after roof collapse
A building will be demolished after its roof collapsed early Friday morning under the weight of nearly 50 centimetres of snow. Officials rushed to the vacant commercial building at the corner of Laurier Ave. and Esplanade Ave. after the roof gave in around 3 a.m. The building and surrounding area was quickly secured.
