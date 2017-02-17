Brewing beer battle bubbles toward to...

Brewing beer battle bubbles toward top court

6 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Beer is on display inside a store in Drummondville, Que., on Thursday, July 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A court ruling that threw out a New Brunswick man's $292.50 fine for buying cheaper beer in another province and taking it home has upended decades of legal thinking and strikes at the heart of Canadian federalism, the provincial government argues in a request to have the country's highest court weigh in on the case.

Quebec, Canada

