Asylum-seeking Syrian family crosses into Quebec from U.S. early Saturday
A Syrian family of three was stopped at Hemmingford by the RCMP Saturday morning as they illegally crossed the border from the U.S. to apply for refugee status in Canada. The young Syrian family dragged luggage and pushed a stroller with their daughter inside through the snow in about -15 C weather.
