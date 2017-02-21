Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legislature
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from Thursday, titled Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legislature. In it, Western Star reports that:
A Liberal backbencher who introduced an anti-Islamophobia motion that unanimously passed the Ontario legislature Thursday says, despite all-party support, she has received racist backlash. The motion from Nathalie Des Rosiers called on the legislature to "stand against all forms of hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance," rebuke a "growing tide of anti-Muslim rhetoric and sentiments" and condemn all forms of Islamophobia.
#1 18 hrs ago
