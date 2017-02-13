Anger as iconic Scots food brands are...

Anger as iconic Scots food brands are placed 'at risk' by EU-Canada free trade deal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SOME of Scotland and Britain's most famous foods and brands are at risk by a new EU free trade agreement which is expected to be ratified on Wednesday. The final agreement between the European Union and Canada just backed by the UK government fails to protect any British produce - because it is understood UK ministers have failed to add any to the free trade deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 9 hr Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Sat Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Sat Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC