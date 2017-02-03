Ambrose talks O'Leary, downplays 'Trump effect'
Rona Ambrose appeared to downplay the possibility of a Canadian Donald Trump becoming the next federal Conservative leader in Halifax on Saturday. The interim federal Conservative leader said that her party was fighting for taxpayers and job creation in Atlantic Canada at a time when Nova Scotia's unemployment rate hovers just above eight per cent and people are worried about the future.
Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
