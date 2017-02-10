Alan DeSouza
The riding was the longtime seat of Stephane Dion, the former Liberal leader and foreign affairs minister who retired from the House of Commons after being shuffled out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet in January. DeSousa, a former member of Montreal's Executive Committee, has been the mayor of the St-Laurent borough since it was first created in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|2 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|2 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|5 hr
|willie
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Fri
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC