Alan DeSouza

Alan DeSouza

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The riding was the longtime seat of Stephane Dion, the former Liberal leader and foreign affairs minister who retired from the House of Commons after being shuffled out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet in January. DeSousa, a former member of Montreal's Executive Committee, has been the mayor of the St-Laurent borough since it was first created in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns 2 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... 2 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 5 hr willie 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Fri Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC