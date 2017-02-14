Air force corporal charged with reported sexual assault at Alert, Nunavut, station
The Canadian Forces is charging a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force with sexual assault in connection with an incident at the installation in Alert, Nunavut. Corporal Frederic Richer of the air force's 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in St. Hubert, Quebhec, is facing one count of sexual assault.
