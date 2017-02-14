Air force corporal charged with repor...

Air force corporal charged with reported sexual assault at Alert, Nunavut, station

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The Canadian Forces is charging a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force with sexual assault in connection with an incident at the installation in Alert, Nunavut. Corporal Frederic Richer of the air force's 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in St. Hubert, Quebhec, is facing one count of sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Mon Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Sat Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Sat Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC