Accused from Quebec released after posting bail

Stephanie Renaud, 37, is charged with two counts of possession and a single count of possession for the purpose of trafficking involving marijuana and cocaine. She is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it was prohibited, unauthorized possession of a weapon in a vehicle and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition.

