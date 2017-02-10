A castle fit for a Brownie: Historic home in Granby goes up for sale

Palmer Cox included a four-story octagonal tower with battlements, a Brownie-themed stained glass window and a home studio that he would work out of called "Brownieland" in the designs of the home. In the market for a castle? Look no further than Granby, Que., and you'll find Brownie Castle, a sprawling historic home on Elgin Street that's now listed for $425,000.

