A castle fit for a Brownie: Historic ...

A castle fit for a Brownie: Historic home in Granby goes up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: CBC News

Palmer Cox included a four-story octagonal tower with battlements, a Brownie-themed stained glass window and a home studio that he would work out of called "Brownieland" in the designs of the home. In the market for a castle? Look no further than Granby, Que., and you'll find Brownie Castle, a sprawling historic home on Elgin Street that's now listed for $425,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 2 hr BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns 5 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... 6 hr Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Fri Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC