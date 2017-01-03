Windy enough for you? High wind chill leads to overnight frostbite advisory

Ottawa Public Health has issued an overnight frostbite advisory for the capital as it's expected to feel like -32 C in the wind. Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of -24 C for Ottawa-Gatineau, but with the wind it could feel more like -32 C. The health unit issues frostbite advisories when the air feels like -25 C or colder and warnings when the air feels like -35 C or colder.

