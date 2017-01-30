'What's the next mosque?': Imam talks...

'What's the next mosque?': Imam talks of growing fear after Quebec attack

There are 1 comment on the CTV story from Yesterday, titled 'What's the next mosque?': Imam talks of growing fear after Quebec attack. In it, CTV reports that:

Imam Zia Khan is seen in the mosque at the Centre for Islamic Development, in Halifax, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The attack that killed six men at a Quebec City mosque has stoked growing fear among Canadian Muslims with calls for increased security and awareness about the power of hate speech.

no shock here

Acton, Canada

#1 Yesterday
Peter Ross wrote:
So now, there are a few muslims in fear for a very short period of time.

A small taste of how the majority of non-muslims in Islamic nations feel all the time...
