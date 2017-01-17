Walk this way: Montreal adding more pedestrian-only streets
This year sections of St. Ambroise and Atwater Sts. in the Southwest borough, along with Roy St. in the Plateau Mont Royal, and Wellington St. in Verdun will be reserved for citizens on foot.
