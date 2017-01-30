Vignettes of some of the victims from Sunday night's mosque attack in Quebec
Details are emerging of some of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack on Sunday. Here is some information about them: Azzedine Soufiane: The father of three was a grocer and butcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|4 hr
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|21 hr
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Tue
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC