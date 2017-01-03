U.S.-Canada border crossing closed south of Montreal following threat
Sgt. Ingrid Asselin says police received word this morning that a menacing phone call had targeted the busy crossing at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle. The buildings were emptied as a precaution and the border is closed as provincial police, the RCMP and firefighters search the area.
