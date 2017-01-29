Two People Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Deaths At Quebec City Mosque
There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from Yesterday, titled Two People Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Deaths At Quebec City Mosque. In it, National Public Radio reports that:
Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the QuA©bec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city on Sunday. ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images hide caption Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the QuA©bec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city on Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Public Radio.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|44 min
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|10 hr
|You Are Fired
|25
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|13 hr
|Trump march on
|4
|Halton police increase patrols around places of...
|20 hr
|Fugitives here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC