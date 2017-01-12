Tobacco kills 1 in 2 smokers, says Quebec anti-smoking campaign
It's Quebec Tobacco-Free Week and anti-smoking advocates are urging the 1.4 million smokers in the province to finally butt out. One out of two smokers will die from the habit, says the Quebec Council of Tobacco and Health.
