Tiny Vancouver Island First Nation 'dictatorship' under fire

Dissident members of a tiny Vancouver Island First Nation, frustrated by the federal government's refusal to end a 30-year family "dictatorship," are heading to court to fight for their democratic rights. The decision to go to the Federal Court of Canada came after the three-person Da'naxda'xw First Nation council - controlled by Chief Gordon Glendale and his elderly mother Anne Glendale - refused at a public meeting in Campbell River on Saturday to hold an election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.