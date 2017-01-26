Thurso father sentenced to 5 years in newborn's death
Investigators with Surete du Quebec had responded to the home in Thurso, Que., after an infant child was found unconscious on July 15, 2015. A Thurso, Que., father of a newborn baby girl who died in July 2015 has been sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.
