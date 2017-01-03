Threat closes busy US-Canada border crossing near New York

" One of the busiest crossings along the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed as authorities in Quebec investigate a possible bomb threat. A spokesman for Canada Border Services Agency tells the Canadian Press that the crossing received a threatening phone call around 9 a.m. Friday that mentioned an explosive device at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, across the border from Champlain, New York.

