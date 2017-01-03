The awesome price we pay for road de-icing: Melting cars, collapsing bridges, billions in damage
Vancouverites have been in a mad rush to get salt as the city experiences a rare extended period of snow and icy weather. At one fire hall, there was a miniature riot as a pile of free salt was snapped up by area residents in only five minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC