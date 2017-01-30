Teen Recounts Grisly Scene at Quebec City Mosque Shooting: a I Was Scared Out of My Minda
A teenager who said he left a Quebec City mosque minutes before a gunman stormed in and killed six people inside said the attack made him "scared out of my mind" when he realized something had happened at the mosque and he returned to the scene. Aly El Refai, 16, said he visited the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre for evening prayers on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|4 hr
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|21 hr
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Tue
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC