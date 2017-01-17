Surrey tax-agency workers given relocation notices
The Canada Revenue Agency has sent relocation notices to 391 employees at the Surrey tax centre, inviting them to consider moving to communities as remote as Jonquiere - a small and largely unilingual French city in the heartland of nationalist Quebec - in order to save their jobs. The letters are part of a reorganization announced last November by Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier to make the national tax-collecting agency more efficient.
