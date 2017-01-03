String of fires keep Montreal firefighters busy over the weekend
The first fire broke out at around 8 p.m. Saturday in an abandoned building on Chemin Ste-Marie in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Ian Ritchie, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, explained that crews ran into difficulties due to the isolated location of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC