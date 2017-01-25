Storm brings 'hazardous' conditions, school closures to eastern Quebec
The weather system that brought freezing rain and snow to southwestern Quebec yesterday is bringing "hazardous" winter conditions to the eastern part of the province. Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings from the Saguenay and Riviere-du-Loup regions east to the Gaspe.
