South Shore man pleads guilty to daytime attack on jogger in Saint-Bruno
Sainte-Julie resident Yves Roy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a brazen daylight attack on a jogger in Mont-Saint-Bruno provincial park last September. The 46-year-old was arrested near his home in Sainte-Julie on Montreal's South Shore two weeks after the attack and charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking.
