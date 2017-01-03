South Shore man pleads guilty to daytime attack on jogger in Saint-Bruno

Sainte-Julie resident Yves Roy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a brazen daylight attack on a jogger in Mont-Saint-Bruno provincial park last September. The 46-year-old was arrested near his home in Sainte-Julie on Montreal's South Shore two weeks after the attack and charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.