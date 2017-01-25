SLU student charged with assault of e...

SLU student charged with assault of ex-boyfriend, SLU hockey player

A St. Lawrence University student, who is also a body builder, is charged with assaulting a member of the SLU hockey team and allegedly breaking his nose. Village police on Sunday charged Celine D. Bouvier, 21, of SLU Townhouse 301, originally of Rouses Point, with misdemeanor third-degree assault.

