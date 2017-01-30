Sainte-Foy grocer, Laval University p...

Sainte-Foy grocer, Laval University professor identified as victims in Quebec mosque attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

CBC News has identified two of the six men who died in Sunday night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque as Azzedine Soufiane, the owner of a grocery store and halal butcher shop, and Khaled Belkacemi, a professor at Laval University. Soufiane owned and operated the Boucherie Assalam in Sainte-Foy, less than a kilometre away from the Islamic Cultural Centre where the shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero 45 min no shock here 2
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... 8 hr values eh 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... 8 hr values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... 8 hr values eh 1
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... 10 hr You Are Fired 25
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 13 hr Trump march on 4
News Halton police increase patrols around places of... 20 hr Fugitives here 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC