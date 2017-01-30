Sainte-Foy grocer, Laval University professor identified as victims in Quebec mosque attack
CBC News has identified two of the six men who died in Sunday night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque as Azzedine Soufiane, the owner of a grocery store and halal butcher shop, and Khaled Belkacemi, a professor at Laval University. Soufiane owned and operated the Boucherie Assalam in Sainte-Foy, less than a kilometre away from the Islamic Cultural Centre where the shooting took place.
