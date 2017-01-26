Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in Canada's media sector: author
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from Wednesday, titled Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in Canada's media sector: author. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Canada's news industry finds itself at a mission-critical crossroads, and needs a helping hand if it is to resume its role as a guardian of democracy, says the author of a major study coming Thursday that is expected to offer a road map of sorts. The Public Policy Forum study, funded in part by the federal Heritage Department, explores the dramatic decline in the newspaper industry over the past two decades, and how massive layoffs and revenue declines in the professional news business are affecting democracy.
