Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming ...

Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in Canada's media sector: author

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from Wednesday, titled Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in Canada's media sector: author. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Canada's news industry finds itself at a mission-critical crossroads, and needs a helping hand if it is to resume its role as a guardian of democracy, says the author of a major study coming Thursday that is expected to offer a road map of sorts. The Public Policy Forum study, funded in part by the federal Heritage Department, explores the dramatic decline in the newspaper industry over the past two decades, and how massive layoffs and revenue declines in the professional news business are affecting democracy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
OPP neutral eh

Pickering, Canada

#1 Thursday
http://www.topix.com/ca/ontario/2017/01/ontar...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Jan 25 2 funny 21
News Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 46
News What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ... Jan 19 the best answer 1
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... Jan 19 Not the best 2 1
KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " ! Jan 18 Lisa Wraithe - KHAN 2
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Jan 16 lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10) Jan 16 frequent listener 7
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC