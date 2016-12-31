Quebec's first babies of 2017
Quebec's first baby of 2017 was born at 12:05 a.m. in the Rouyn-Noranda Hospital Centre, about 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Hospitals have been announcing all morning that they were the site of the first birth of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|3 hr
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC