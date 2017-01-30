There are on the National Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with six counts of murder. In it, National Post reports that:

Alexandre Bissonnette was charged late Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm for a shooting spree in a Quebec City Mosque that has shaken the community, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Though police and politicians have spoken of terrorism since the 27-year-old university student allegedly opened fire just after the last prayers on Sunday, he was not charged with any terrorism-related offences.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Post.