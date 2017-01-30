Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with six counts of murder
There are 1 comment on the National Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with six counts of murder.
Alexandre Bissonnette was charged late Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm for a shooting spree in a Quebec City Mosque that has shaken the community, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Though police and politicians have spoken of terrorism since the 27-year-old university student allegedly opened fire just after the last prayers on Sunday, he was not charged with any terrorism-related offences.
Toronto, Canada
#1 8 hrs ago
