Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexan...

Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with six counts of murder

There are 1 comment on the National Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with six counts of murder. In it, National Post reports that:

Alexandre Bissonnette was charged late Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm for a shooting spree in a Quebec City Mosque that has shaken the community, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Though police and politicians have spoken of terrorism since the 27-year-old university student allegedly opened fire just after the last prayers on Sunday, he was not charged with any terrorism-related offences.

values eh

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/quebec-qc-ste-f...
